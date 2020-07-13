Image caption The crash on Forest Road, Newport involved two cars and a bus.

A driver has been jailed for 18 months for causing a fatal crash involving a double-decker bus and two cars.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, 20, crashed into the bus at a junction near Newport, Isle of Wight, in April 2019.

The defendant, from Laindon, Essex, failed to spot road markings and signs which warned of the crossing ahead.

She pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of another car driver, as well as seriously injuring four people.

Newport Crown Court heard the university student, of Buller Road, was driving three friends in her Mini Cooper along Whitehouse Road when she approached the Forest Road junction at about 12:45 BST on 14 April.

Daniel Sawyer, prosecuting, said: "She failed to give way and drove headlong into the front left wing of the bus.

"The impact knocked the bus sideways and into the oncoming traffic."

Yvonne Copland, 64, from Shide, who was driving an approaching Fiat Bravo, was killed in the collision with the bus, and her husband Derrick, 73, was airlifted to hospital, the court heard.

Their son Warren and his partner Richard Wealsby, from Dorset, were also critically injured, Mr Sawyer said.

Bus driver Stephen Pitman fell unconscious after managing to prevent his vehicle from toppling into a ditch and telling a passenger to switch off the engine, the prosecutor added.

A total of 22 people were injured in the crash, police previously said.

Passing sentence, Judge Susan Evans QC said Ms Ravikumar, who was 18 at the time, had made a "catastrophic error".

She said the defendant had failed to spot two give way signs, a change of road surface, road markings and a vehicle turning at the junction ahead of her.

The judge imposed 18 months' detention in a young offenders institution as well as a driving ban for two years and nine months.

Following the crash, more than 2,000 people signed an online petition to install traffic lights at the "blind spot".

Isle of Wight Council has been approached for comment.