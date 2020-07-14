Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was found by ambulance crews at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe

A man and a woman have been rearrested over the death of a one-month-old baby.

The boy was discovered seriously unwell by ambulance staff at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe, Hampshire, on 2 February. He later died in hospital.

The woman, 26, has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and the man, 42, has been rearrested on suspicion of allowing the death of a child.

The pair were previously held on suspicion of attempted murder in February and released on bail.

They were held again in August on suspicion of murder before being released on bail again.