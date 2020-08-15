Fire destroys former coach house near Southampton airport Published duration 15 August

image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue image caption Developers had proposed restoring the former coach house

Fire has destroyed a former coach house near Southampton Airport.

Crews were called to the "well developed fire" in Stoneham Lane, Eastleigh, just north of the M27, shortly after 01:15 BST.

Firefighters spent the night battling the blaze but were unable to save the three-storey building.

According to planning documents, the coach house was due to be restored and converted as part of plans to build a retirement complex at the site.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from 15 stations were involved in the operation, along with the Urban Search and Rescue team, which had been called amid fears the building could collapse.

The fire was out by 10:30 BST but firefighters were due to return to check for hotspots.

Investigators are also due to visit to establish the cause.

image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue image caption Firefighters were unable to save the building