Concerns grow for missing Totton cyclist Published duration 16 August

image copyright Hampshire Constabulary image caption Martin Turner was wearing a similar outfit to the one shown in this recent photograph, police said

Search teams are looking for a cyclist who left home for a ride on Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was "increasingly concerned" about Martin Turner, 54, from Totton.

He was last seen by his family at 8:00 BST on Saturday when he set off from his home address to go on a cycle ride.

In an appeal on Facebook , New Forest councillor Richard Young said "numerous" search teams were looking for him.

He wrote: "Martin Turner of Nieuw Bos Cycling Club left home... for a couple of hours cycle around the gravel tracks of the New Forest.

"Martin has not been seen or heard of since and his mobile phone goes straight to answer phone."