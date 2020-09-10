Coronavirus: Outdoor pursuits firm concerned over 'confusing' rules Published duration 2 days ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright New Forest Activities image caption The company provides activities such as kayaking in the New Forest

The new "rule of six" coronavirus restrictions have "caused confusion" for clients of an outdoor pursuits business, its owner has said.

Sam Sutton, of New Forest Activities in Hampshire, said the rules could deter people if they were unable to gather socially after taking part.

The government announcement followed a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

New Forest Activities, based in Beaulieu, employs up to 30 people and provides activities such as kayaking, cycling and archery to school groups, businesses as well as events such as birthdays, hen and stag parties.

While his business is Covid-secure, Mr Sutton said customers have been left unsure as to whether they would be breaking the law when they leave the site.

He said it would be a "real challenge" to sell activities to businesses.

image copyright New Forest Activities image caption Sam Sutton runs New Forest Activities in the national park

"What if they want to stay anywhere or enjoy a bit of social after their activities with us?" he said.

"It seems strange we can work with 20-30 young people in a school group but are unable to serve two families coming together for a bit of fun as group of eight - it's not really understandable.

"I'm hoping everything becomes a lot clearer and we're able to change what we do to fit the legislation and protect the jobs of our staff and our livelihoods.

He added: "We've been through a lot in the last few months - we're just getting the business on its feet again and it seems we've been thrown into confusion."

At present, the rules allow up to 30 people from two households, or six from multiple households, to meet outdoors.