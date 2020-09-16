Richard Morris: Diplomat's family "devastated" by loss Published duration 4 hours ago

image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT image caption Richard Morris's family said they were "devastated by his loss"

The family of a British high commissioner found dead in a Hampshire forest have said they are "devastated by his loss".

Richard Morris, from Bentley, was last seen running in Alton in the county on 6 May.

In a statement relatives described him as "a loving and loyal husband, father, son and brother".

They went on to say he was "described as funny, kind and smart by his diplomatic colleagues" and had worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) "with professionalism and integrity for nearly 30 years".

"His empathy and kindness to those around him earned him respect wherever he went, evidenced by the messages of love, friendship and support we have received from all over the world," they said.

image caption Police said 50 officers and volunteers took part in initial searches of Alice Holt Forest

Father-of-three Mr Morris, originally from Worcestershire, was the UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.

Before his disappearance he was appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.

Mr Morris had also worked as head of the Pacific department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), consul general in Sydney as well as director general of trade and investment in Australasia.

Police previously said the death was not being treated as suspicious.