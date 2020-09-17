P&O Cruises pauses all sailings until 2021 Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Cruises were abandoned in March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Cruise company P&O has extended the suspension of sailings until 2021.

The Southampton-based company, which is part of the Carnival group, had aimed to resume voyages from mid-November.

But its Caribbean cruises are now cancelled until the end of January, and all cruises from and to Southampton are cancelled through February.

President Paul Ludlow said the latest round of cancellations were due to the "evolving restrictions on travel from the UK".

He added: "We are continuing to monitor the overall situation closely and will certainly reintroduce cruises should the opportunity arise and it is feasible to do so."

image copyright Reuters image caption Cruise ships anchored off the coast of Weymouth have become an attraction

He said the company was working with the "most brilliant minds in science as well as government at the highest level" on enhanced health protocols for when cruising resumes.

"We cannot wait for restrictions to ease, borders to open and for us to once again be able to set sail for a new beginning," he concluded.

All guests with bookings on cancelled cruises will be notified by the company with refunds available.