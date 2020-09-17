Southampton businesses urged to back City of Culture bid Published duration 49 minutes ago

image caption Bid director Claire Whitaker spoke at the Mayflower Theatre

Southampton has appealed to businesses to back its bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025 at a commercial launch.

Bid director Claire Whitaker said winning the bid would bring "social, cultural and economic benefits for the city that will last for years to come".

City council leaders and company bosses also spoke at the virtual event, held at the Mayflower Theatre, about making the coveted status "a reality".

Residents can have their say about the bid after a public launch next month.