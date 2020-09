Driver dies in collision on Petersfield dual carriageway Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened on the B2070 at Adhurst Farm

An 86-year-old car driver has died after a collision with a pickup truck on a dual carriageway.

Police were called at 16:10 BST on Thursday to the B2070 near Petersfield, Hampshire.

The man's Nissan Micra collided with a Ford Ranger at Adhurst Farm, near the A272 junction. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire police have appealed for witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage to contact them.