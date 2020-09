American bulldog seized after woman and dogs attacked in Basingstoke Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption An American bulldog (not the one pictured) has been seized by police

A dog has been seized after allegedly attacking two dogs and a woman.

Two Labradors - one an assistance dog - needed veterinary treatment after they were bitten on the neck in separate attacks in Basingstoke at Brighton Hill Sports Pavilion and on Hatch Warren Way on 1 September.

The assistance dog's owner also received injuries to her hand.

An American bulldog, which is not a prohibited breed, has been seized.