Motorcyclist dies in crash near RAF Odiham

image copyright Google image caption The bike was heading northbound when it crashed with a car travelling in the opposite direction

A motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a car in Hampshire.

The crash happened on the B3349 Alton Road, near RAF Odiham, at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.

The 56-year-old from Surrey was riding a black Ducati which collided with a white Ford Fiesta near the junction of Churchill Avenue. He died at the scene.

An 80-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat of the car was seriously injured and remains in hospital where her condition is described as "stable".

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.