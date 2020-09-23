Sixth arrest over rape of woman in Portsmouth Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The victim was followed along Lake Road (pictured right) before being attacked in Turner Road (pictured left)

A sixth person has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a woman in Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old victim was attacked in Turner Road, Buckland, shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The 17-year-old suspect has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Police have been given more time to question two men aged 18, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy who were held on suspicion of rape on Sunday.

Hampshire Police said the woman was approached by two men she did not know as she walked along Lake Road.

The force is appealing for people with CCTV and dashcam footage to come forward.

