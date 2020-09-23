Portsmouth plans Kings Road segregated cycle path Published duration 57 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Basher Eyre image caption The planned cycle route links Elm Grove and Kings Road in central Southsea

A new segregated cycle path could be introduced in central Southsea under council plans.

Portsmouth City Council said the route between Elm Grove and Kings Road would "create a safe space" for cyclists.

The plan to replace an existing on-road cycle lane with two lanes separated from traffic has been put out to public consultation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

Opposition councillors have branded the new plan a "hodgepodge".

The new path would be funded from a £214,000 emergency active travel grant from central government intended to reallocate road space for cycling and walking, and allow social distancing during the pandemic.

'Confuse people'

Lynne Stagg, in charge of traffic and transport at the Liberal Democrat-led administration, said: "Improving active travel is essential within Portsmouth especially during the pandemic and I would encourage residents, businesses and all users of the route to have their say."

However, some concerns have been raised about how the loss of on-street parking could effect the area.

image copyright Mark Trapani image caption Campaigners called for the seafront roads to be reopened during the summer

Opposition Conservative spokesman for transport, councillor Simon Bosher, said: "It's right we should be looking at segregated routes where possible to protect people.

"But we are trying to introduce these in the south of Portsmouth where there are parking zones that have different rules - some are 24 hour and some operate for two hours a day. It's a hodgepodge and it's going to confuse people wanting to go to the shops and restaurants."

Earlier this year, road closures and a temporary cycle lane on the seafront were criticised for causing congestion in surrounding streets, leading to 1,000 people signing a petition to reopen the roads.