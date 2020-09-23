Isle of Wight man charged with raping three-year-old in woods Published duration 54 minutes ago

image copyright David Smith image caption The girl was assaulted in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park

A man has been charged with raping a three-year-old girl in woodland.

The child was attacked at Fort Victoria Country Park near Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, shortly after 15:00 BST on 31 August.

Graham Medway, 62, from the Freshwater area, who was not known to the child's family, has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13, police said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary said an appeal for information had provoked an "overwhelming response from the public".

In a statement, the force said: "We appreciate that this case has been of understandable concern to the local community.

"However we ask you not to speculate on the circumstances, as this can have an impact on proceedings later down the line when evidence is presented to a jury."