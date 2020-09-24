'Wonderful' great-grandfather died in Petersfield crash Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family photo image caption Mr Kemp's family said he would be fondly remembered

A driver who died in a crash on a dual carriageway in Hampshire has been described as a "wonderful great-grandfather" by his family.

Reginald Kemp, 86, who was known as John, died when his Nissan Micra collided with a pick-up truck near Petersfield on Thursday 17 September.

In a statement released by police, his family said he was a loving husband and a caring father of two daughters.

He also had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The crash involving Mr Kemp's car and a Ford Ranger happened on the B2070 London Road at Adhurst Farm, near the A272 junction.

Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened on the B2070 at Adhurst Farm