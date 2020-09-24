'Wonderful' great-grandfather died in Petersfield crash
A driver who died in a crash on a dual carriageway in Hampshire has been described as a "wonderful great-grandfather" by his family.
Reginald Kemp, 86, who was known as John, died when his Nissan Micra collided with a pick-up truck near Petersfield on Thursday 17 September.
In a statement released by police, his family said he was a loving husband and a caring father of two daughters.
He also had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The crash involving Mr Kemp's car and a Ford Ranger happened on the B2070 London Road at Adhurst Farm, near the A272 junction.
Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.
