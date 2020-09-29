Marwell Zoo mourns death of Amur tiger Milla Published duration 40 minutes ago

image copyright Marwell Zoo image caption Marwell Zoo said Milla's heart stopped while under aesthetic and she could not be resuscitated

A rare Amur tiger has died while undergoing a routine veterinary procedure at a wildlife park.

Marwell Zoo said "much loved" 11-year-old Milla stopped breathing while under general anaesthetic to fit a new contraceptive implant and have a full health check.

She arrived at the zoo from the Czech Republic in 2012 and had three cubs as part of a European breeding programme.

The zoo in Hampshire said Milla would be "deeply missed".

A statement said the animal's heart stopped while under aesthetic and she could not be resuscitated.

image copyright Marwell Zoo image caption Milla gave birth to three healthy cubs - Makari, Bailla and Zima - in May 2016

Milla had no known underlying health issues and a full post-mortem examination is being carried out, it said.

Her mate Bagai arrived in December 2013 and the pair were part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria endangered species breeding programme.

Milla gave birth to three healthy cubs - Makari, Bailla and Zima - in May 2016.

Carrie Arnold, the zoo's carnivores team leader, said: "Milla was an extremely charismatic animal; beautiful, confident, savvy and knew exactly what she wanted. She loved laying on her back soaking up the sun.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are found in the far east of Russia and north-eastern China. They are endangered with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild.