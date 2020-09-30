Schoolboy set to break solo round-Britain sailing record Published duration 36 minutes ago

image copyright The Ellen MacArthur Trust image caption Timothy has been raising money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust during his epic challenge

A 15-year-old schoolboy looks set to become the youngest person to sail solo around Britain.

Sailing a 28ft boat, Timothy Long from Aylesbury set off on 16 July from Hamble Marina, Hampshire, sailing anti-clockwise around the coast.

Timothy is due to sail back into the marina at about 11:00 BST having covered more than 1,600 nautical miles.

He raised money during the challenge for The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust - and has to date reached over £6,400.

He decided to make the trip inspired by record-breaking yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur and largely followed a route she completed in 1995.

'Huge difference'

The 11-week voyage - divided into several legs with overnight stops in ports and marinas - saw Timothy cover an average of about 50 miles per day, with several longer passages of up to 100 miles.

And despite him missing the start of the new term, Timothy's mum Sue Elder said his school has been very supportive.

Thanking Timothy for supporting the charity, Dame Ellen said: " I was only a few years older than Tim when I did the same and I was awestruck by the incredible beauty of the British Isles. There's something magical about looking back on your home country from the sea.

"The money Tim raises will make a huge difference in young people being able to rebuild their lives after cancer."

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that supports young people aged eight to 24 to rebuild their confidence after cancer by introducing them to sailing.