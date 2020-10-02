'Thieving' cat Pixel's glove and toy hoard
A woman has pledged to return items stolen by her "thieving" cat to their owners.
Kate Baker, 35, from Andover, Hampshire, said she had seen a "surge" in the amount of gloves and toys being brought to her as gifts by two-year-old Pixel.
In a plea on social media, she said her cat's habit had got so bad her brother had bought it a "plunder" box.
"I would like to return items... sorry in advance," she added.
Pixel developed the habit of bringing items home last year.
"She will always bring us something every night, pine cones, huge carpets of moss, large feathers, blocks of wood, but when sheds are open and kids have toys out, she will go for more exciting things," Mrs Baker said.
"I'd always planned on seeing if I could get them back to their owners, and left them in a pile. When my brother saw how much I'd accumulated he got me Pixel's plunder box."
Mrs Baker said Pixel would give a "unique wail of delight" when bringing something new home.
Many of the items have already been returned but Mrs Baker said some remained "unclaimed", prompting her to make a plea on Facebook to find their owners.
Meanwhile, she said Pixel's obsession continued: "I had three feathers this morning and you can guarantee she will be on the hunt for more 'gifts'.