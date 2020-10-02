Terrorism-accused boy 'was beaten at home'
A 15-year-old boy accused of planning a terrorist attack during lockdown has told a court his stepfather used to beat him with a belt.
The defendant, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, developed "extremist and radical" views after a troubled home life, Leicester Crown Court heard.
The boy, who was 14 when he was arrested, is the youngest person in the UK to be charged with a terror offence.
The teenager denies one count of preparing acts of terrorism.
During his testimony the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, showed signs of distress on the witness stand.
He is alleged to have made experimental home-made bottle-bombs.
He told the court he was in foster care when he was very young and that when he returned to the family home his mother's new partner started to abuse him.
He told the jury: "He would hit me with a belt… multiple times… on a daily basis, as a form of discipline."
He said he would also "yell at me and push me to the ground", making him feel "scared and upset".
He described how his stepfather threatened him with hand gestures, showing the jury by making his hand into the shape of a gun and pointing it at them.
His mother and stepfather argued and he and his mother fled twice to a refuge, the boy claimed.
In the second refuge they were kicked out because he had made a suicide attempt and was taken to hospital, he said.
When he moved with his mother to a new home in Eastleigh he said he was "anxious" and his mother was "stressed".
He said: "It wasn't good... it was very untidy and I didn't have the things I needed."
The defendant had to sit down for a minute to compose himself during his testimony, with his barrister subsequently asking for a break.
The trial continues.
