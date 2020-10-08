Drink-driving arrest as car crashes into River Wallington in Fareham
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after her car left a road and plunged into a river.
The Vauxhall Astra was found fully submerged in the River Wallington, in Fareham, Hampshire, shortly before 03:00 BST.
The 38-year-old driver, from Gosport, escaped from the vehicle uninjured, police said. She remains in custody.
Police said the car was recovered at low tide after the crash off Wallington Way near the Delme Roundabout.