Covid-19: Cross-Solent coronavirus test numbers fall
- Published
Almost 200 people with Covid-19 symptoms were asked to travel across the Solent against official advice, the Isle of Wight Council has said.
Last month the local authority, the island's MP and ferry companies called for changes in the testing system which was sending people to the island.
The council said the numbers had tailed off in the last few days.
It added that more testing options in Portsmouth and Southampton had reduced unnecessary travel to the island.
Council figures showed that between 23 and 30 September 23, 186 people travelled to the island for a test.
The national testing allocation system introduced a 75-mile cap to stop people travelling as far after reports of people being allocated tests hundreds of miles from their homes.
But it appeared not to recognise the Solent as a body of water which most people would need to use public transport to cross.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Assistant chief executive Wendy Perera told a meeting of the local outbreak engagement board that it had contacted the national test and trace team as well as the firm which runs the testing system as soon as it became aware of the numbers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "People were using public transport to get to a drive-in test centre, which the guidance says not to.
"We are monitoring the situation and we will react to that."
Between 1 and 5 October, only 11 people presented at the test centre from the mainland.
Ferry operators Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovertravel previously backed a call that the national appointment system should take account of the island's "unique circumstances".