Southampton Airport expansion: closure warning over runway plans
- Published
Southampton Airport could close next year if its plans for its runway extension are refused, its managing director has said.
The airport wants to extend the runway and increase the number of flights.
But environmental campaigners and two neighbouring councils have raised concerns over noise and air pollution.
The airport has submitted more information to Eastleigh Borough Council and a further public consultation is now expected.
Under the plans, the existing runway would be lengthened by 164m (538ft) to allow the use of larger planes such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 needed to reach holiday destinations in southern Europe.
'Not viable'
Managing director Steve Szalay said if the plans were approved the airport would be able to welcome new airlines by 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Szalay said: "If I don't get the runway I don't know what we do because we are not viable moving forward.
"If we don't get the approval for the extension we could have to shut in 2021 because, if there is no future for the business, why would we limp along?"
The number of passengers using the airport dropped by 89% this year, which Mr Szalay said was mainly down to the collapse of Flybe in March.
The group Airport Expansion Opposition has argued that a longer runway would cause increased pollution and "economic harm" to homeowners affected by noise.
Southampton and Winchester City Councils have previously objected to the plans, citing concerns about climate change and noise.