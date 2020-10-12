Simon Parkes: Tests on material found in Gibraltar not human
- Published
Tests on materials found in a renewed search for a Royal Navy sailor who vanished in Gibraltar in 1986 have shown they are not human.
Simon Parkes, an 18-year-old radio operator from Bristol who is thought to have been murdered, disappeared while on shore leave.
Police said the latest two-week search, was sparked by "new areas of interest" at Trafalgar Cemetery.
The materials were tested by archaeologists and an anthropologist.
Hampshire Constabulary said: "Following the search operation, no materials that were examined have been identified as human."
The searches by specialist teams from Royal Gibraltar Police at the cemetery concluded on 30 September.
Det Insp Adam Edwards said: "We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our progress and I'd like to thank them again for their support.
"We know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our work will finally bring them the answers they so desperately want."
The case was reopened in 2001 after a shipmate, petty officer Allan Grimson, was convicted of two murders.
Officers from Hampshire Police, who investigated Grimson's murders, have travelled to Gibraltar on a number of occasions to search for the body of Mr Parkes.
Grimson has denied involvement in Mr Parkes' death.
Mr Parkes was serving on HMS Illustrious which had docked in Gibraltar on 12 December 1986 on its return to Portsmouth from a deployment to Asia and Australasia.
He spent the evening in bars with crewmates but never rejoined the ship.