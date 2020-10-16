New Forest set for wheelie bins under waste collection plans
- Published
Wheelie bins are set to be introduced into the New Forest under council proposals to increase recycling.
New Forest District Council is one of the last authorities in the country to only use single use plastic bags for general waste and recycling.
A new waste strategy proposes giving households two wheeled bins and a new food waste collection service.
Critics have complained that bins would be an eyesore and block narrow village footpaths within the national park.
The council currently distributes 10m single use black and clear plastic bags for domestic waste and recyclables each year.
It currently recycles 35% of waste, "significantly lower" than the national target of 55% by 2025.
The Draft Waste Strategy proposes a fortnightly collection of general and recyclable waste in two wheeled bins, along with a food waste caddy and reusable bag for paper and cardboard recycling.
Alison Hoare, portfolio holder for environment said: "Waste minimisation sits at the heart of all of this and there is no question that change must happen."
The issue has been a matter of contention among forest residents with some raising concerns that gravel driveways, cattle grids, the area's older-than-average population and narrow village pathways make wheelie bins impractical.
No thank you. Wheelie bins are an eyesore in some areas and the frail and elderly struggle to move them— Alison Davies (@carefreecastle) October 15, 2020
A tricky one. They can be an eyesore & perhaps difficult to manoeuvre for some but if it could reduce collection, also stop plastic being eaten by livestock within the Forest it maybe worth a consideration. Be nice to be able to opt in/out for those who might struggle?— #LymoTweetUp 💚 (@LymoTweetUp) October 15, 2020
All Terrain wheelies for those of us on gravel tracks?— Mike Parslow (@mikeatfvc) October 16, 2020
The council said it would undertake "extensive surveying", but said it estimated 92% of properties would be able to accommodate wheeled bins.
David Harrison, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group said the council's "hand has been forced" by central government because of its poor recycling record.
He said while he would not want bins "forced" on residents, more rural areas would benefit from not having bags which were prone to animals, including New Forest ponies, ripping them open.
The proposals are due to be discussed by cabinet next month and would be put out to public consultation.