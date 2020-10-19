Totton woman 'may have fainted' before fatal supermarket crash
A 78-year-old woman who drove her car into two women at a supermarket cashpoint, killing one of them, may have put her foot on the wrong pedal or fainted, a court has heard.
Pauline Cove, from Totton, was leaving a Morrisons car park in the town in 2018 when her car mounted the pavement.
Doris Lush, 86, died later in hospital and her granddaughter Rebecca Lush, 22, suffered serious leg injuries.
Mrs Cove denies causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
The jury at Southampton Crown Court was shown CCTV footage, with prosecutor Rose Burns warning: "It's shocking, it's horrid. Stay steady, watch it dispassionately, clinically."
Ms Burns said witnesses described hearing loud and hard engine revving, and one thought it was a "boy racer".
She added Mrs Cove did not recall what happened and the court would hear expert evidence about the possibility she used the wrong pedal or fainted.
The trial continues.