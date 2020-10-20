BBC News

Cowes Floating Bridge: Troubled ferry running again after three months

Published
image copyrightIsle of Wight Council
image captionThe £3.2m vessel has had a number of technical faults and service interruptions

The Isle of Wight's £3.2m chain ferry is back in service after a problem with its hydraulics was found in July.

The ferry, which crosses the River Medina between Cowes and East Cowes, has faced a catalogue of glitches since entering service in May 2017.

Issues include it regularly running aground, being taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing and electrical faults.

The ferry returned to service at about 05:00 BST.

The problem with the hydraulics was discovered during routine maintenance.

image copyrightIsle of Wight Coucil
image captionThe ferry has been out of action since a hydraulic fault was discovered during planned maintenance in July

A launch service for foot passengers ran between Cowes and East Cowes while the ferry was suspended but drivers faced a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).

The vessel, which is owned and run by Isle of Wight Council, could have "side thrusters" fitted to improve its performance, the authority recently revealed.

A push-boat is being used to keep the boat at the right level during fast-flowing spring tides, costing £97,000 a year.

People travelling on the chain ferry must wear a face covering and follow social distancing rules.

Related Topics

  • Ferries
  • Cowes
  • East Cowes

More on this story

  • Cowes Floating Bridge: 'Side thrusters' planned for troubled ferry

    Published
    7 October

  • Cowes Floating Bridge: Troubled ferry faces further delays

    Published
    29 September

  • Cowes Floating Bridge: Isle of Wight Council agrees to take legal action

    Published
    10 September

  • Cowes Floating Bridge ferry 'out of action for weeks'

    Published
    9 August

  • Cowes Floating Bridge: 'Major fault' identified on three-year-old ferry

    Published
    5 August

  • Cowes Floating Bridge ferry loses nearly £1m since launch

    Published
    23 October 2019

  • Cowes Floating Bridge back in service after repairs

    Published
    30 September 2019