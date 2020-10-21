A3 two-car crash as wrong-way motorist turns around
A motorist attempted to turn around on a dual carriageway after travelling in the wrong direction, police have said.
The car was then involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A3, north of Petersfield, Hampshire, at about 06:00 BST.
"The driver of the car was in the process of turning round having made a mistake going south on the northbound," Hampshire Constabulary said.
"Amazingly", no-one was injured, the force added.
One lane, near the A272 Winchester Road, was closed while the car was recovered.