Southampton Airport expansion: consultation starts over latest runway plans
- Published
Home improvement grants for homeowners and allowing a maximum noise cap are among amendments to proposals to extend Southampton Airport's runway.
A third public consultation has been launched after the airport submitted additional measures to its plans to lengthen the runway by 164m (538ft).
The airport wants to increase the number of flights and allow the use of larger planes.
Opponents said there was "inadequate mitigation" in the new plans.
The airport wants the existing runway extended to allow the use of planes such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 - needed to reach holiday destinations in southern Europe.
The latest proposals submitted to Eastleigh Borough Council would allow the local authority to set a maximum cap on the noise level, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Airport managing director Steve Szalay said "This is a significant change, as our application would provide a positive control over noise that does not currently exist and which is above and beyond industry standards."
He previously said the future of the airport, which has seen passenger numbers fall by 89% this year, would be in doubt if the plans are rejected.
According to the plans residents could also receive grants of up to £5,000 to cover the cost of noise abatement measures such as double glazing and loft insulation.
Action group Airport Expansion Opposition (AXO), said in a statement: "We feel strongly that there is inadequate mitigation presented in the new documents.
"The proposed noise insulation scheme will benefit up to 650 households, yet over 60,000 people will be exposed to increased noise. Moreover, noise insulation will offer no benefits should residents wish to sit out in their gardens.
It said extending the runway would provide "neutral economic impact and zero new jobs."
Eastleigh Borough Council is the authority responsible for the final decision. Southampton and Winchester City Councils have previously objected to the plans, citing concerns about climate change and noise.
The consultation runs until 15 November.