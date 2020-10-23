BBC News

Motorbike crash victim Guntis Beitans was 'always happy'

image captionGuntis Beitans was riding a black Suzuki motorbike at the time of the crash

The family of a motorcyclist who died after crashing into a stationary car said he was "always happy and smiling".

Guntis Beitans was riding a black Suzuki motorbike when the crash happened on Woodside Road, Southampton, on 17 October.

The 30-year-old, from London, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to come forward.

In a tribute, released by Hampshire Constabulary, Mr Guntis' family said: "He was one of those rare individuals who was always happy and smiling no matter what difficulties he was going through.

"We will all miss him very much. Life is incomplete without him but he will always live in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace."

image captionThe crash happened in Woodside Road in Southampton

