Timothy Brehmer murder trial: PC 'planned emotional blackmail'
A police officer accused of murdering his lover tried to "emotionally blackmail" her by threatening to kill himself, a court has heard.
Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.
The prosecution told Salisbury Crown Court he attempted to buy a rope so he could tell Mrs Parry he intended to kill himself with it.
Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
The defendant, who was married, had been in a relationship with mother-of-one Mrs Parry for more than 10 years, the court previously heard.
He agreed to meet the nurse, who was herself married to another Dorset Police officer, after she "relentlessly" sent him messages for two days, the jury was told.
Prosecutor Richard Smith QC said Mr Brehmer tried to buy a rope but came into difficulty because of click and collect restrictions during lockdown.
Mr Smith said: "It was a tool, a device to emotionally blackmail the woman who was going to reveal this affair.
"This is a man who was hoping to placate, to talk, make things better, even if it involved a bit of emotional blackmail and then be back in time for a neighbourhood barbecue."
Mr Smith said Mrs Parry was angry because she had found out about a previous lover of his.
The prosecutor said: "She had her eyes opened about this man, the womaniser, the tale-teller."
He said the "catalyst" for the attack was when Mrs Parry texted his wife Martha revealing the affair.
Mr Smith said Mr Brehmer had "showered misery over all manner of people", and that the jury should not to be "fooled" by his version of events.
Mr Brehmer has claimed he strangled her by accident during a "kerfuffle" in his car while pushing her.
Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.
The trial continues.