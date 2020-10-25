Isle of Wight: Stowaways on board tanker in 'ongoing incident'
Police are dealing with an "ongoing incident" on board an oil tanker situated off the Isle of Wight.
The crude oil tanker, the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda, is thought to have stowaways on board and was due to dock in Southampton earlier.
Lawyers representing the vessel's owners said the incident was "100% not a hijacking" despite reports.
Hampshire Constabulary said the vessel was currently situated south of the Isle of Wight.
The owners' lawyers said it had been known for a while there were stowaways were on board.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency said it was assisting police and search and rescue helicopters were at the scene.
The Ministry of Defence has told the BBC that there is no military involvement in the operation.
A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP) said it had no comment on the incident.
It is understood the port received contact from the ship but it had not been refused entry to the harbour.
A spokeswoman for the Home Office said it is aware of the incident.
