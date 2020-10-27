Claire Parry death: PC Timothy Brehmer cleared of murder
- Published
A police officer who strangled his long-term lover after she exposed their affair to his wife has been cleared of murder.
Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.
The two had been having a secret relationship for more than 10 years, a trial at Salisbury Crown Court heard.
Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, had previously admitted manslaughter and said Mrs Parry's death was an accident.
He will be sentenced at the same court later.
The trial heard Mrs Parry, who was married to another Dorset Police officer, had become angry with Brehmer after discovering he had previously had an affair with another woman.
The defendant told jurors he agreed to meet her outside the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, after she messaged him "relentlessly".
Mrs Parry took his phone to look through his social media messages before sending a text to his wife revealing the affair, the court heard.
Brehmer said he strangled her by accident during a "kerfuffle" in his car.
Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.
Brehmer told his trial that the affair with mother-of-two Mrs Parry had been "a little bubble of niceness" but he had rarely seen her during the coronavirus lockdown.
He said Mrs Parry's husband called him in March after becoming suspicious the two were having an affair and she had sent him messages so they could keep their stories straight.
However, in the days before her death Mrs Parry started to believe that her marriage and her relationship with Brehmer were coming to an end, the court heard.
She had carried out research into Brehmer using an alias on Facebook and became convinced he had conducted affairs with at least two other women.
Mrs Parry was in contact with a police officer called Kate Rhodes, who told her she had an affair with Brehmer in late 2011, and this made her see him "in a very different light".
Ms Rhodes, a detective constable, told the court Brehmer used "grooming" techniques to exert "coercive and controlling behaviour" over women.
She had been mentored by Brehmer when she joined Dorset Police and was in a brief relationship with him which ended when she found out he was married.
She explained to the court how she was contacted on Facebook Messenger by Mrs Parry, who used the name Louisa Morgan, in the days before her death.
Ms Rhodes said they discussed "womaniser" Brehmer, who she described as "Mr Smooth", and how he had conducted affairs while married.