Man admits raping girl, three, at Isle of Wight woods
- Published
A man has admitted raping a three-year-old girl at an Isle of Wight beauty spot.
The child was attacked at Fort Victoria Country Park near Yarmouth shortly after 15:00 BST on 31 August.
Graham Medway, 62, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under the age of 13 at a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 8 January.
Hampshire Constabulary said Medway was unknown to the victim.
The force previously said an appeal for information following the attack had provoked an "overwhelming response from the public".