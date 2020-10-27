Oil tanker storming: Custody extended after military raid tanker
- Published
Detectives have been given more time to question seven people detained after military forces stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight on Sunday night.
The Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour stand-off which started when stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent.
The Southampton-bound ship left Lagos on 5 October with 22 crew members.
Hampshire police said the Nigerian nationals would remain in custody until Wednesday evening.
Southampton Magistrates' Court authorised an extension to detectives questioning the men.
The seven were arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Sec 9 (1) and (3) of the Aviation and Maritime and Security Act 1990, Hampshire police said.
The Nave Andromeda's 22 crew members were uninjured in the incident. The ship remains moored in Southampton docks.