Ex-paratrooper's jump from helicopter was 'higher than planned'
A former paratrooper attempted a new world record for jumping from an aircraft into water without a parachute from a higher altitude than than first thought.
John Bream, 34, nicknamed "the Flying Fish", dropped from a helicopter off Hampshire coast on Monday.
Instruments showed he jumped from 140ft (42m) - nine feet higher than planned.
Despite being briefly unconscious when he hit the water, he said he was now "all good".
He was taken to hospital as a precaution after being hauled from the water by support divers.
Mr Bream had been in training for two years in order to set new records for the highest jump from an aircraft into water and the highest jump into British waters.
Speaking from his home in Havant he said: "It's all good - I've just got a bit of a sore backside".
Describing the moment when he leapt from the helicopter hovering off Hayling Island, he said: "It's a bit out-of-body - you've got the adrenalin flowing and then you are flying.
"It was very quick, but in your mind it's a long time.
"Half way down I was hit by a gust of wind so I didn't get the best entry. But I didn't go horizontal which would have been fatal."
The former member of the Parachute Regiment fell for about four seconds before hitting the Solent at about 80mph (130km/h).
The stunt was carried out to raise awareness of veterans' mental health issues and has currently raised more than £5,000 for the All Call Signs and the Support Our Paras charities.
"The whole aim is to help prevent veterans suicide. I did what I set out to which was to put a smile on people's faces," he said.
He added that he would be attempting "many, many more daredevil stunts" in the future.
A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said it would verify any record when it received evidence of Mr Bream's attempt.
"Due to the nature of this activity, we only accept applications from experienced stunt people or rely on research to verify the record retrospectively," she said.