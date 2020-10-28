Boys, 14, arrested after man stabbed in Southampton
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
A 56-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and stomach during an altercation in Barnfield Road, Southampton, at about 12:40 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
The boys, both from Southampton, remain in custody.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.