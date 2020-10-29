BBC News

Southampton stabbing: Boy charged with attempted murder

image captionThe man was found injured in Barnfield Road at about 12:40 GMT on Tuesday

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Southampton.

A man received with stab wounds to his neck and stomach during an altercation in Barnfield Road at about 12:40 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

The 56-year-old remains in hospital where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

A second boy, also 14, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

The boys, both from Southampton, are due to appear at Southampton Youth Court.

