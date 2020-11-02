Jo Sheen: Three arrests over woman missing for eleven months
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a woman who has been missing for almost eleven months.
The last known sighting of Jo Sheen, 44, was when she travelled from Fareham to Southampton with a friend on 5 December.
Hampshire Constabulary conducted detailed searches around Empress Road in Southampton in August.
Three men, aged 29, 50 and 63, have now been arrested and remain in custody.
Officers said they were treating Ms Sheen's disappearance as a murder investigation.
"Joanne is still missing and her body has not been recovered," the force said.
Ms Sheen, who has no permanent address, car, or bank account, was officially reported missing on 22 February after no-one had heard from her for months.
She is described as being about 5ft 1in tall, slim, with long dark brown hair.
Police launched their first appeal in April and are continuing to appeal for information.