Covid-19: Fareham Live theatre project paused due to pandemic
A £12m arts and entertainment complex has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fareham Live complex was due to open in 2023 to replace the Ferneham Hall venue in the Hampshire town.
Fareham Borough Council said its had paused work for six months to revise its business plan in light of the impact Covid-19 has had on the arts sector.
It said it was still "absolutely committed" to the project.
The new venue, to be run by private operator BH Live, was approved in May and includes a theatre, community space and a bar and cafe.
A business plan to recoup the £12m capital cost for the council was drawn up before the pandemic hit. But many theatres and arts organisations are struggling to survive with social distancing regulations in place.
Sue Bell, Fareham council's executive member for leisure and community, said it would be "reckless" to continue without considering the financial implications of the pandemic.
"The decision to pause the project has been taken amidst a wave of uncertainty around the arts and entertainment industry that has had an impact on theatres and their operators across the country.
"That said, I would like to reassure everyone that the Council remains absolutely committed to providing a superb new venue for Fareham's residents and the wider community."