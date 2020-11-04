Council approves new £4.5m Isle of Wight school
A new £4.5m primary school on the Isle of Wight will be built to merge pupils from two schools .
The village school will replace All Saints' Primary, on School Green Road, Freshwater.
The current school building, which shut in summer, with 48 pupils relocated to Yarmouth Primary School, will be demolished.
All the children will move into the new building which is expected to be open by spring 2022.
The new school will accommodate about 210 pupils.
The plans received unanimous approval from the Isle of Wight Council planning committee.
A condition was added to ensure a travel plan was in place at the school and another amended to raise the issue of a lack of pedestrian crossing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
Money for the school has come from a government grant.
The two primary schools are being merged in a bid to deal with surplus places in the area.