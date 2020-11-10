Third arrest after two houses shot at in Southampton
- Published
A third suspect has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two houses were shot at last month.
Shots were fired causing damage to a door in Carnation Road in the Swaythling area of Southampton on 22 October at 22:00 BST.
Shots were fired at a different house in the same street on 29 October. No injuries were reported in either case.
Police said a 37-year-old man from Southampton had been arrested and released under investigation.
The third arrest comes after a 56-year-old man and a boy, aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder last week.
Both suspects have also been released under investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary said it had "carried out a number of inquiries in the local area, including scoping CCTV and appealing for dash-cam footage from drivers" who were in the area at the time of the shooting.
Det Insp Howard Broadribb said: "We know people have been concerned about this incident but we want to reassure you we are following all available lines of inquiry available to us.
"There are several processes within an investigation that we must follow to ascertain the exact circumstances of what occurred and who is involved."