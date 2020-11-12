Basingstoke school The Vyne shuts over Covid-19 cases
- Published
A secondary school in Basingstoke has shut over the number of positive cases of Covid-19.
About 700 pupils from all year groups at The Vyne Community School are self-isolating for two weeks after advice from Public Health England (PHE).
Headteacher Nicola Pearce said "a small number of individuals" had tested positive, which had "affected bubbles throughout the school".
She added that the school has implemented remote learning measures.
Pupils in years seven, eight, and nine were directed by PHE to self-isolate on Monday, followed by years 10 and 11 on Tuesday.
Dr Gemma Ward, health protection consultant at Public Health England South East, said: "Following confirmed cases we work closely with the school and local authority to provide public health advice aimed at helping stop the spread of the virus.
"Staff and children identified as close contacts of confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days from last exposure, even if they have no symptoms, to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus."
Ms Pearce said: "While this is unfortunate, I am confident that we are reacting responsibly to what has been a developing situation.
"Ultimately, we must all do what we can to prevent any further spread of infection, which means responding accordingly to the circumstances we are faced with."
The school is expected to reopen on 23 November.