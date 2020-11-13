Police appeal for witnesses over Southampton park rape
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was raped in a Southampton park on Thursday.
The girl was attacked at a "busy time of day" while walking through Houndwell Park at about 10:00 GMT, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
The man responsible was described as being white, in his 40s and wearing shorts.
Detectives believe a group of students were in the park at approximately the same time.
No-one has been arrested so far and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and police have increased patrols in the area.
Det Insp Matt Watson said: "This incident happened at a busy time of day in a widely used park that's also a popular walk-through.
"We believe there may have been a group of students in the park at around the time of the incident.
"If you have any information that could assist, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, it could really help our investigation.
"Please get in contact with us via 101 quoting 44200438513," he added