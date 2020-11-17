M271 in Southampton shut by multi-vehicle crash
A crash involving a lorry and several other vehicles has closed the M271 in Southampton.
The motorway is shut southbound from the M27 at junction 1 and the A35 at Redbridge.
Motorists are being diverted into the city centre via the A3057 through to the A35. The M271 is expected to remain closed until after 14:00 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary, which is yet to reveal the extent of any injuries, has warned motorists to avoid the area.
Highways England said delays were being experienced on the M27 between junction 3, for Nursling, and junction 2, for Ower.
The diversion route for southbound traffic for the #M271 closure is to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs. pic.twitter.com/lNxzmLUW6n— Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) November 17, 2020