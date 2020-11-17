Hampshire first responder car out of action after 'vandalism'
- Published
A first responder car has been "mindlessly" vandalised and cannot attend 999 emergencies, according to an ambulance service.
It was damaged along with several other vehicles near Burnt House Lane in Bransgore, Hampshire, sometime between 01:30 and 07:30 GMT on Sunday, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said.
Its door mirror was "smashed to pieces", SCAS added.
The damage has been reported to police by the ambulance service.
Mike Jukes, co-ordinator of Bransgore Community First Responders, said: "To actually damage our ambulance car so it is not useable during a time of the pandemic health emergency is disgraceful.
"As a result of this mindless action our volunteers are less likely to be able to provide that critical response in the first few minutes of a medical emergency or cardiac arrest. This really could cost lives."
SCAS said its first responder vehicles were funded by its charity and the damaged car was only three months old.
Operations manager Jack Ansell said: "The costs of repair or insurance excess will now have to be borne by the SCAS Charity and so this money cannot now be used for other lifesaving equipment."