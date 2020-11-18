Covid-19: Southampton saliva test trial expanded
A trial of a saliva testing scheme for coronavirus, currently being carried out in Southampton, is set to be expanded.
The test lets people collect their own sample by spitting into a pot.
Southampton City Council said the trial, being run in some local schools, will be expanded "significantly".
University Hospital Southampton (UHS) said it aimed to increase asymptomatic testing in "a range of health and social care settings".
Saliva tests are seen as an easier option for people compared to tests using swabs which can be uncomfortable.
A report by Southampton City Council said it was finalising plans to expand the saliva testing "in a substantially larger geography and scale of testing", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It said there would be "significantly more capacity" than the current level of 2,000 tests per day.
During the trial, pupils and staff at some council-run schools as well as University of Southampton students have been taking weekly saliva tests in a bid to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Dr Debbie Chase, director of public health at Southampton City Council, said a wider scale roll out was "great news for the city and indeed the wider region".
"We are now working closely with University Hospital Southampton and University of Southampton partners to identify the scope, scale and timings of the next phase."
A UHS spokesperson said: "We are working closely with partner organisations and a communications campaign and public engagement programme aimed at raising awareness and encouraging participation will begin in due course."
