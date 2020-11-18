Isle of Wight businessman charged with child sexual abuse
A former president of Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce has been charged with 12 counts of child sexual abuse.
Peter Tomlinson, 63, is accused of five counts of paying for the sexual services of a girl under the age of 13.
He is also charged with causing child exploitation, encouraging the commission of an offence and making indecent photographs.
The businessman, of Baring Road, Cowes, is due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates later.
Mr Tomlinson is no longer a director of any company after resigning from 10 roles in 2019, according to the Companies House website.