Jo Sheen: Fifth arrest in missing woman murder probe
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a woman who has been missing for almost a year.
Jo Sheen, 44, was last seen travelling from Fareham to Southampton, Hampshire, with a friend on 5 December 2019.
The suspect, who is aged 53 and from Southampton, remains in police custody.
Four people previously arrested on the same charge - a 50-year-old woman and three men aged 29, 50 and 63 - were released but remain under investigation.
Ms Sheen, who has no permanent address, car, or bank account, was officially reported missing by her family on 22 February, police previously said.
Officers conducted searches around Empress Road in Southampton in August.