Winchester teenager jailed over noise row stabbing
- Published
A teenager who stabbed a man who was complaining about late-night noise outside his home has been sentenced to three years' detention.
Roy Bradbeer, 60, suffered a partially punctured lung in Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, in May 2019.
Kieren Clarke, 18, and a friend, were shouting and swearing in the road after drinking for five hours, a jury heard.
Clarke admitted knife possession and was found guilty at Salisbury Crown Court of wounding with intent.
The trial was told Mr Bradbeer heard a "continual barrage of language and loud shouting" outside his home in Battery Hill shortly after 22:00 BST.
Mr Bradbeer said he went out to ask the two male youths to move on and then punched Clarke who had threatened him by circling round to his side.
He said he was pulled to the ground where he was "continually kicked and punched" until a neighbour intervened.
Mr Bradbeer told the court: "I lost count - so many things were hitting me at the same time."
At home he realised he had been stabbed and spent three days in hospital for treatment for a partially punctured lung.
The day after the stabbing, Clarke made a tearful phone call to the police and asked to be arrested, the court heard.
The defendant told the court he had been "on the verge of blacking out" after sharing two bottles of wine, a bottle of vodka and beers with his friend.
He said he had intended to stab Mr Bradbeer's arm in self-defence.
Clarke, of May Tree Close, Winchester, was sent to a young offender institution by a judge at Winchester Crown Court.
The other teenager, a 17-year-old from Southampton who cannot be named, previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was referred to a youth offender panel for a year.