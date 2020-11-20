Isle of Wight receives first 'new' train for 31 years
The Isle of Wight has taken delivery of its first "new" train for 31 years under a £26m railway investment scheme.
Five refurbished former London Underground trains will operate on Island Line from May 2021.
The existing trains, built for the Tube system in 1938, have run on the route between Ryde and Shanklin since the late 1980s.
Island Line will close from 4 January until the end of March for track and platform upgrades.
The first of the five trains arrived by ferry at Fishbourne on Thursday.
Councillor Ian Ward, in charge of island transport, said the new trains would include modern features such as USB charging and free wi-fi.
He said: "This is in stark contrast to the current trains being used on the Isle of Wight which are older than some of the trains running on the heritage steam railway."
Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said passengers would enjoy increased comfort and reliability while still being able to savour the railway's "unique charm".
The new trains, which formerly ran on London's District Line, incorporate 40-year-old body shells but have been refitted with new parts.
The track upgrade will include a new passing loop at Brading and enhancements to improve ride quality, operator South Western Railway said.
The previously-announced investment package includes £25m from the Department for Transport and a further £1m from Solent Local Enterprise Partnership and the island council.
The line runs for 8.5 miles (13.7 km) from Shanklin to Ryde Pier Head, where it connects with passenger ferries to Portsmouth Harbour.
It also connects with the Isle of Wight Steam Railway at Smallbrook Junction and has additional stops in Brading, Sandown and Lake.
The railway uses London Underground trains because of the height of Ryde tunnel.